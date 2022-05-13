Diamond League: Dina Asher-Smith third on return since injury at Tokyo Olympics
Watch as Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith finishes third in the 200m at the opening meeting of the Diamond League in Doha, Qatar as America's Gabrielle Thomas is first with Jamaica's Shericka Jackson second.
