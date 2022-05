Florence Griffith-Joyner's 100m world record of 10.49 seconds has stood for almost 34 years. Will Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah break it in 2022?

BBC Sport visits Thompson-Herah in Jamaica as she prepares for the season and talks to Griffith-Joyner's husband Al Joyner on the legacy of the icon who was the star of the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Watch Flo Jo, Elaine & The 100m World Record on BBC iPlayer

Video by Jeremy Betts.