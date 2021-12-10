Griggs, 16, inspired by memory of late brother

County Tyrone 16-year-old Nick Griggs won this year's European Under-20 3,000m title in July less than six weeks after his brother Josh was tragically killed while working at a summer job.

The Newmills athlete sensed his late brother's presence in Tallinn and believe it will be with him again when he competes for Ireland on Sunday at the European Cross Country Championships in Dublin.

"Since he was my only brother, he was my hero. All I wanted to do was look up to him and follow in his footsteps. Do whatever he did so that was hard losing him but he’s always with me," Nick told BBC Sport NI.

"Sometimes I look back and says to myself ‘I don’t know how I did that’. How did I managed to go to Estonia for a week and win those Europeans?

"But there’s nothing else you can do. You can’t just sit in your bed and mourn about it. You can mourn in your own time. I had to keep running. Running was very useful for me. It gave me a focus."