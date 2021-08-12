Sir Mo Farah 'delighted' to return as Antrim Coast Half Marathon ambassador

Injury means Sir Mo Farah will not be able to repeat his men's win at last year's inaugural Antrim Coast Half Marathon but he will be event ambassador in Larne on 29 August.

"I’m delighted to be coming back this as an ambassador for the Antrim Coast Half Marathon and just to be a part of it," said the 38-year-old four-time Olympic champion.

Despite Farah's absence from the entries, organiser James McIlroy has attracted a strong field and this year's event will have World Athletics Label status.