Britain's Alexandra Bell produces a stunning 800m performance at the Belfast Irish Milers Meet as she clocks a PB of 1:58.52 with Irish woman Phil Healy starring over 400m.

Bell's time cut 1.30 seconds off her best fastest 800m but while she now has the Olympic A standard, she knows she still will have to perform at the British trials next month.

Healy's 400m time of 51.50 seconds was 0.69 quicker than her previous PB over one lap and she praised event director Eamonn Christie for putting on a rare meeting on Irish soil during these Covid-19 times.

"Running 51.50 was way beyond my expectations. I'm absolutely buzzing. It was a credit to Eamonn that he put on such a great meeting for us which meant that we Irish athletes didn't have to go aboard [this weekend] to get competition," said Healy, 26, who edged closer to Olympic qualification thanks to the significant ranking points she earned at Saturday's meeting.