Paralympic boccia champion David Smith says he feels the protocols put in place for Tokyo 2020 seem "pretty reasonable" to ensure a safe Games.

The 32-year-old won individual BC1 gold in boccia at Rio 2016.

He told BBC Sport Wales he feels organisers should be able to create a "safe bubble" for the athletes in Japan this summer. He also says the Games could be an important "light at the end of the tunnel".

The rearranged Paralympics begin in exactly 100 days.