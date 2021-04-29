'I'd love to go to the Olympics' - 12-year-old McKee reflects on breaking world record

Twelve-year-old world-record-breaking Belfast girl Emer McKee says she would like to run in the Olympics one day, but for now is just enjoying doing what she loves.

McKee broke the 5km road race world record for her age by producing a time of 16 minutes and 40 seconds at the weekend.

"I was so happy that I broke the record and really wasn't expecting it. I just always feel so 'in the moment' when I'm out running," she told BBC Breakfast.