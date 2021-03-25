Ahead of the Olympic marathon trials on Friday, Wales' reigning British champion Natasha Cockram says training is 'more important' than shoe technology.

Cockram was speaking to BBC Sport Wales after fellow Tokyo marathon hopeful Dewi Griffiths claimed new shoe tech is 'free time' in races.

The 28-year-old from Cwmbran - who until recently thought the possibility of an Olympic place "just wasn't a realistic goal" - is confident for the trial after good preparation.