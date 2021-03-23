How will controversial shoe tech affect Olympic marathon trials?
Welsh marathon runner Dewi Griffiths says the advancements in running shoe technology is like being given "free time" in races.
The 29-year-old is hoping to book a spot in Tokyo at the Olympic marathon trials in London on Friday.
The technology, which was pioneered by Nike, helped Eliud Kipchoge run a marathon in under two hours in 2019 - though a team of pacemakers meant it was not a recognised record.
World Athletics then clarified the technology that can be used in shoes. Since then a number of world records have been broken in endurance races.
Critics argue it gives the runner an unfair advantage, while others have praised the revolutionary technology.