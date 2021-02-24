Lockdown restrictions 'split our family in half'

Welsh athletes - and siblings - Hannah and Joe Brier say Covid lockdown restrictions have "split our family in half".

Younger brother Joe, 21, has dispensation to train on an athletics track and has been selected to race for Great Britain at the European Athletics Indoor Championships next week.

Meanwhile, older sister Hannah, 23, had to turn down her invitation to the trials as she does not have elite dispensation and cannot travel to train or compete.

Last week the Welsh Government announced more athletes will be given elite status and allowed to train, but the Briers feel the restrictions since December will still have a long-term impact.

