'A London marathon like no other' - Your virtual marathon videos

This year, 45,000 racers took on the London marathon, just not on the official track. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, people up and down the country and around the world have been completing 26.2 miles wherever they could. We've been asking you to send us your stories of the first ever virtual London Marathon. Here are just a few highlights of the incredible ways people have been running and raising money.

WATCH MORE: 'A great finish!' - Kitata wins men's London Marathon after amazing sprint

READ MORE: London Marathon 2020: Months late and mostly not in London