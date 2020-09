Ken Jones is gearing up to compete in his 40th London Marathon, however the 87-year-old will take to a start line with a difference.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the marathon is being run locally by competitors, so Jones will be running laps around the Strabane countryside near his home.

Jones, who has taken part in over 112 marathons, is the oldest man competing in the event and has been an ever-present since the first London Marathon in 1981.