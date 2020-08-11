Minichiello sessions 'tortuous but have brought me to different level' - O'Connor

Northern Ireland heptathlete Kate O'Connor says moving to train under highly-regarded coach Toni Minichiello is "making my fitness go up to a different level".

Minichiello coached Jessica Ennis to Olympic glory and O'Connor - who won a European Under-20 medal for Ireland last year - changed her original plans to go on a scholarship to the US to instead work with the Sheffield-based athletics guru.

O'Connor, 19, has been competing in local meetings since competition resumed and says that while she is not putting pressure on herself to clinch an Olympic spot next year, "it is in the back of my mind".