Portaferry athlete Ciara Mageean reflects on her selection to compete for Ireland at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games after the disappointment of missing out on London 2012.

"It was a dream come true, something very special and the culmination of all my hard work," revealed the middle-distance runner.

Mageean also outlines her aim of reaching the final of her event at the next Olympic Games in Tokyo, now scheduled for July and August 2021.