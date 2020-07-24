Homepage
Sport
Watch: McColgan wins World Championship 10,000m
24 Jul 2020
24 Jul 2020
From the section
Athletics
Watch as Liz McColgan wins the 10,000m at the 1991 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.
