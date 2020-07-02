Athletics competition to return at Down Royal Racecourse

Tokyo Olympics qualifier Stephen Scullion and Ann-Marie McGlynn, also hoping to race in Japan, will be among those in action as competitive athletics returns to Northern Ireland on 18 July.

The opening event in this summer's ChampionChip series will take place at Down Royal Racecourse.

Organiser Glenn Grant says with all competitors in the events which will range from 5km to half marathon will run with a chip which will mean that a record of when they started and finished will be available so that they can be contacted if any fellow athletes do test postive for Covid-19.

The series will also have events at Lisburn on 1-2 August and Glenarm Castle on 8 August.