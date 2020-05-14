'I've been thrown under the bus' - Dry

Hammer thrower Mark Dry tells BBC sports editor Dan Roan that he has been "thrown under the bus" over his four-year ban for a breach of doping rules.

The double Commonwealth Games medallist has appealed to the athletics authorities for help in taking his anti-doping case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas), as he continues his fight to clear his name.

Dry was initially cleared by a national anti-doping panel after admitting to wrongfully claiming he had gone fishing on the day he missed a drugs test in 2018.

However, he was subsequently banned after UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) appealed against the decision, and he was found guilty of tampering.

