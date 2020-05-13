Elite sport return is 'overdue' - Greene

Former world 400m hurdles champion Dai Greene says he is looking forward to training on a track again following new government guidance.

On Wednesday the UK Government issued advice to help elite sport organisations in England deliver a safe return to organised training.

Welshman Greene, 34, is based in England and says he feels the move is 'overdue' for track and field athletes who he believes will strictly adhere to the new guidelines.

Meanwhile the Welsh Government says discussions are taking place with Sport Wales and the Welsh Sports Association to explore how sports can resume safely in the devolved nation.

More:Sport stars in Wales await return guidance