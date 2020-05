David Seaton, one of the organisers of the Belfast Marathon, tells BBC NI's Mervyn Jess that "there is something quite unique" about the event in a report first broadcast on BBC Newsline in 2016.

More than 3000 people took part in the city's first marathon in 1982, which was won by Greg Hannon.

Seaton explains that the marathon organisers were determined that the course would take in as many parts of Belfast as possible.