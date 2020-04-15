Seary 'felt abandoned' by Welsh Athletics

Welsh indoor 1500m champion Kate Seary says she felt "abandoned" by Welsh Athletics after her former coach was convicted of abusing girls.

Phil Banning, who coached Seary for a decade, was jailed for seven and a half years in 2019.

Seary, 23, was never abused but says her mental health has suffered since his conviction and the sport's governing body in Wales had not offered her any support.

Welsh Athletics said the welfare of its athletes is paramount and has now contacted Seary to discuss her concerns.

