Team Ineos discuss the factors that could prove to be the difference for Eliud Kipchoge as he attempts to run a marathon in under two hours in Vienna, Austria this Saturday.

It will be the Kenyan's second attempt at becoming the first person in history to run a marathon in one hour 59 minutes.

Watch coverage of the 1:59 Challenge on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 12 October - the time of the attempt will be confirmed on Friday.