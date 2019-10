Ireland's Ciara Mageean says she had to give it her all to reach the 1500m final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

The Portaferry runner finished fifth in Thursday evening's semi-final to secure a place in Saturday's final and become the first Irish woman to reach a world 1500m final since Sonia O'Sullivan in 1997.

"I've worked a long time to get to this stage. We don't often have an Irish vest in that final and I'm over the moon," said a delighted Mageean.