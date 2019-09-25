Ciara Mageean is aiming to build on her European Indoor bronze medal earlier this year by reaching the 1500m final at the World Championships in Doha.

The women's 1500m will be one of the strongest events in Qatar and the Portaferry runner accepts it will be a tough task to reach the 12-strong final.

Mageean, who won a world junior 1500m silver medal in 2010, will be involved in the first-round heats on Wednesday, 2 October with the semi-finals a day later before the final on Saturday, 5 October.