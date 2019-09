Great Britain's Daryll Neita wins the women's 100m race in 11.29 seconds with her compatriot Imani Lansiquot in third and American Morolake Akinosun second.

WATCH MORE: Thompson pips GB's Wightman in 1500m

Watch live coverage of The Match on the BBC Sport website, app and Red Button from 16:50 BST and also catch-up with all the action on the BBC iPlayer.

Available to UK users only.