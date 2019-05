BBC Sport Wales met Jeremiah Azu after he ran one of the world's best 100m times for a teenager in the middle of his school exams.

Azu, 18, ran 10.27 seconds in Loughborough on Sunday - the eighth-fastest time by any teenager in the world in 2019 to date. He returned to college this week to finish his A-levels.

The Cardiff sprinter only started taking athletics seriously in 2017, but is now aiming to become the world's fastest man.