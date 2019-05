Heptathlete Kate O'Connor, sprinter Leon Reid and Northern Ireland's 2018 Commonwealth Games athletics captain Ciara Mageean are among the names set to compete at this year's Belfast International Track and Field meet.

O'Connor, who has already broke her own Northern Ireland javelin record this year, will feature in the new 'three event challenge', which incorporates hurdles, high jump and javelin.

The meet will take place at the Mary Peters Track on 1 August.