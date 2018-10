British distance runner Mahamed Mahamed hopes to enjoy similar success in his career as his idol Sir Mo Farah.

The 21-year-old, lives, trains and studies in Southampton, but only arrived in the UK in 2011, from Ethiopia.

His journey into athletics has so far followed a similar path to Farah's and the Southampton Solent University student hopes his future on the track and on the road will be just as glorious as Sir Mo's.

BBC South Today's Tony Husband went to meet him.