Morse eyes Olympics after British title

  • From the section Athletics

Welsh discus thrower Brett Morse says he wants to push on to the 2020 Olympics after winning his fourth British title in Birmingham.

Morse went to the London Olympics in 2012 but failed to make the Rio Games in 2016 or 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The 29-year-old threw 58.90m to win his fourth British title on Saturday and will qualify for the inaugural Athletics World Cup in London on 14-15 July.

Morse told BBC Sport Wales winning gold was the first step to getting back to his best after a few years of not taking the sport seriously.

Top videos

Top Stories

Bernardo Silva raises his fist in salute as his Man City team-mates celebrate behind him
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Simon Harmer and Ravi Bopara
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Man City celebrate
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
singapore
  • From the section Formula 1
  • Comments
Greig Laidlaw celebrates Scotland's win over Ireland in 2017
Granada celebrate scoring against Barcelona