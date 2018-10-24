Mo Farah wants to finish his track career in style by winning gold at the World Athletics Championships in London.

His training regime for the championships includes running 120 miles a week and chasing bicycles around the track.

With the physical demands of his preparation, and the prospect of being away from his young family, the four-time Olympic champion says his determination to win more gold medals has never been higher as he approaches the start of London 2017.

See more of Farah in the documentary 'From London 2012 to London 2017' on BBC World News at 04: 30 GMT on Saturday 5 August and 10:30 GMT on Sunday 6 August.