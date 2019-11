Welsh teenage swimmer Rebecca Sutton says this summer's Commonwealth Youth Games will be 'motivation' for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Sutton, 16, is one of 39 young athletes who will represent Wales in the Bahamas from 19-23 July.

The teenager from Bridgend won two silvers and a bronze at the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games in Samoa and says she would love to bring back a gold medal for Wales this time.