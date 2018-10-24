Kelly Holmes: My Marathon Story

  • From the section Athletics

World marathon record holder Paula Radcliffe meets up with her former Great Britain teammate Dame Kelly Holmes, who is running the London Marathon for the first time on April 24.

In this special programme, Paula talks to the double Olympic champion about her life in athletics, her personal issues with depression and self-harming, their contrasting times at the 2004 Athens Olympics, the current problems in athletics - and why she is racing the 26.2 miles more than 10 years after retiring from full-time athletics.

This is a live BBC Two stream starting at 23:15 BST

Available to UK users only

Top videos

Top Stories

Andre Gray celebrates
Gerard Deulofeu celebrates
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Claire Emslie and Jane Ross celebrate a Scotland goal
  • From the section Football
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Eleanor Dickinson and Noah Evans posing with the gold medals on day one of the Track Cycling World Cup in Glasgow.
  • From the section Cycling
Mike Jones
Video
  • From the section Football