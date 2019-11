The footballer who holds the Scottish League record for speed of goals in a game - four in 14 minutes - is inspiring his daughter to find speed on the running track in her bid to compete for her country.

Frenchman Jerome Vareille remains in Scotland after a career with Kilmarnock, Ayr United and Airdrie. But now it's time for his daughter Olivia to enjoy the limelight as a promising athlete.

Rhona McLeod reports.

