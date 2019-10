Northern Ireland's 400m hurdler Christine McMahon says the European Championships in Amsterdam are her main target for 2016 while Olympic qualification would be a "real bonus".

McMahon improved her personal best to 56.97 seconds in 2014 as she produced something of a breakthrough to break the European Championship semi-finals in Zurich.

That time remains her personal best and she will need to improve than to 56.20 this season to book an automatic berth in Rio.