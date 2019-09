Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith wins her semi-final in the women's 200m with a personal best time of 22.12 seconds at the World Athletics Championships.

The 19-year-old Londoner had lowered her personal best to 22.22 seconds in the 200m heats on Wednesday and went 0.1 seconds quicker as she qualified fastest for Friday's final.

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson was the second-fastest qualifier in winning the first semi-final, with European champion Dafne Schippers third-fastest.