BBC Sport's Michael Johnson dissects how double-Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce retained her world 100m title at the World Championships in Beijing.

Four-time Olympic gold-medal winner Johnson tells Gabby Logan that despite taking gold, the Jamaican currently lacks the "speed endurance" to come home in quicker than 10.76 seconds.

Johnson adds that with greater lane discipline the silver-medallist and "new kid on the block" Dafne Schippers could have beaten the Jamaican.

