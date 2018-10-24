BBC Sport's Phil Jones examines the debate surrounding athletes born oversees declaring to compete for Great Britain.

Athletes such as Zharnel Hughes and Cindy Ofili, who booked their places at the World Championships by winning in Birmingham this weekend, have held British nationality since birth but have been described by some as "plastic Brits".

Other athletes such as Tiffany Porter have attracted criticism after opting to represent GB having failed to qualify for the country of their birth.

British athletes such as world indoor 60m champion Richard Kilty and sprint hurdler Lucy Hatton have both recently criticised the decision to let people from overseas race for Team GB.

