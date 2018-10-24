Watch moving scenes as women's world record holder and British athletics legend Paula Radcliffe runs her final competitive London Marathon in two hours 36 minutes and 55 seconds.

In an emotional interview with BBC Sport's Gabby Logan afterwards Radcliffe admits she "went off far too fast" and thanks the fans for their support and encouragement and explains to her young son how she was overtaken by Spiderman.

