Johnson-Thompson second after shot

  • From the section Athletics

Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson is second after three events in the European Indoor pentathlon in Prague, following the shot put.

The 22-year-old ran a personal best of 8.18 seconds in the 60m hurdles and cleared 1.95m in the high jump to lead on 2,259 points after two events.

However, Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam produced a longer throw in the shot put to move ahead of the Briton on 2,976. Johnson-Thompson's best throw of 12.32m was was only 17cm down on her personal best but more than 1.5m behind fellow Briton Morgan Lake, who was second last.

Top videos

Top Stories

Liverpool fans outside Anfield
Katarina Johnson-Thompson
Cardiff manager Neil Warnock
Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella
  • From the section Football
KJT hurdles
Video
  • From the section Athletics
Rieko Ioane
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments