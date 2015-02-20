Brownlee third in Armagh Road Race

Jonny Brownlee continues his build-up towards the start of this year's World Triathlon Series by finishing third in the Armagh Road Race in Northern Ireland.

The London Olympics triathlon bronze medallist led for much of the 5 kilometre event before being overhauled in the closing stages by US winner Joe Stilin and Liverpool's Daniel Cliffe.

"I really enjoyed tonight's race. My preparations for the start of the World Series have been going really well and thankfully, there have been no injuries," Brownlee told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

The World Triathlon Series will start in Abu Dhabi on 6-7 March.

The women's 3K race was won by England's Racheal Bamford and a record 1,500 athletes competed at the Armagh City meeting.