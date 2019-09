Kenya's Dennis Kimetto breaks the marathon world record in Berlin, winning the race in a time of two hours, two minutes and 57 seconds.

The 30-year-old shook off fellow Kenyan Emmanuel Mutai with just under three miles remaining to become the first man to run a marathon in less than two hours and three minutes.

The previous world record had been set on the same course 12 months ago by Kimetto's compatriot Wilson Kipsang, who ran 2:03:23.

