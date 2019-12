Olympic 100m champion Usain Bolt says the Commonwealth Games are "awesome", after watching the Jamaican netball team at the SECC.

His comment comes amid reports that Bolt had made disparaging remarks about the competition, something which the sprint star described as "nonsense".

Bolt was earlier seen enjoying himself at the netball, posing for photos and signing autographs, while watching Jamaica lose to New Zealand.

