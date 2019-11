Double Olympic silver medallist Yohan Blake pulls up injured midway through the men's 100 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Glasgow.

Fellow Jamaican Nickel Ashmeade won the race in a time of 9.97 seconds, with three runners finishing under 10 seconds.

Great Britain's James Dasaolu finished fourth, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey seventh and Richard Kilty eighth.

