Sir Roger Bannister reflects with BBC Breakfast on the day he became the first man to run a mile under four minutes, in Oxford on 6 May 1954.

Bannister says he achieved the feat for both himself and his country, adding "there was certainly a feeling of it being a national event and something of a landmark for the country".

He recently revealed he has Parkinson's disease and that he was diagnosed with the condition three years ago.

Available to UK users only.