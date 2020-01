Long jumper Chris Tomlinson questions the legitimacy of the British long jump record of 8.51m set by rival Greg Rutherford last week in San Diego.

US Track and Field (USATF), the organisers of the event, said: "The meet was USATF-sanctioned, through our USATF Southern California Association, and used USATF officials. Thus all marks are verified and legal."

Tomlinson says YouTube footage shows the jump is a "large foul jump".