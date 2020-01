World record holder Wilson Kipsang wins the 2014 London Marathon men's elite race in a course record time of 2:04.27.

The Kenyan held off the challenge of his compatriot Stanley Biwott in second place, with Ethiopia's Tsegaye Kebede in third.

Britain's Mo Farah, making his marathon debut, finished eighth in a time of 2:08.21, just outside the British record.