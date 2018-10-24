Katarina Johnson-Thompson is confident of enjoying a successful 2014, starting at the World Indoor Championships in Poland later this week.

With Olympic heptathlon champion Jessica Ennis-Hill absent, the 21-year-old from Liverpool hopes to challenge for a medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow later this year.

But she will only compete in the long jump in Sopot as illness prevented her from taking part in qualifying for the pentathlon, her favoured indoor event.

BBC North West Tonight's Stuart Pollitt reports.

Available to UK users only.