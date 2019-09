BBC Sport's Andrew Cotter takes a look back at some of the best moments and top stories from the 2013 World Athletics Championships in Moscow.

Highlights included Jamaica's Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce each completing a sprint double and Britain's Mo Farah becoming only the second man in history to complete an Olympic and world 'double-double' in the 5,000 and 10,000 metres.

