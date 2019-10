Usain Bolt clinches gold in the men's 100m final at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow, Russia.

The six-time Olympic champion sprinted to victory in 9.77 seconds, beating American Justin Gatlin in second (9.85) and compatriot Nesta Carter (9.95).

Britain's James Dasaolu finished in last place with a time of 10.21.

Bolt says he wanted to do "much better" but was suffering from sore legs after his semi-final race.

