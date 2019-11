BBC Sport looks back at some of the most memorable moments from the World Athletics Championships ahead of the 2013 competition, which gets under way in Moscow on Saturday.

Steve Cram's famous 1,500m win in 1983 features, as does Jonathan Edwards' triple jump world record, Usain Bolt's double triumph in Berlin in 2009, and Mike Powell's legendary duel with Carl Lewis in the long jump in 1991.

Available to UK users only.