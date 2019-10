Watch Steve Cram win gold in the final of the 1,500m at the 1983 World Athletics Championships in Helsinki.

The 'Jarrow Arrow' raced clear with 200m to go to beat the field - including compatriot Steve Ovett - to win what would be his only medal at a World Championships.

Cram will be commentating for BBC Sport at the 2013 World Athletics Championships, which begin in Moscow on Saturday.

Available to UK users only.